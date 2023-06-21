Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 327 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.