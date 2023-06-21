Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 405 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

