Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.51, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

