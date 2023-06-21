Empirical Finance LLC Buys 72 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.34 and a 200 day moving average of $322.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

