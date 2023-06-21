Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,022.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.