Empirical Finance LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

