Empirical Finance LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Trading Up 1.7 %

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

