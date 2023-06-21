Empirical Finance LLC Has $359,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,403 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

