Empirical Finance LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

