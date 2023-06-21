Empirical Finance LLC Has $475,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

