Empirical Finance LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.