Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.74. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

