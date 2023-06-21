Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

COO opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.08 and its 200 day moving average is $353.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

