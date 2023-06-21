Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 805,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE SWK opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

