Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $322.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

