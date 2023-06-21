Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,463,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

