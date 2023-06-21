Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.