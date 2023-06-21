Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

LW opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

