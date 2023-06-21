Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

