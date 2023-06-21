Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $87,387,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

