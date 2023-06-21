Empowered Funds LLC Has $833,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,197.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.46 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

