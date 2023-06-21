Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Assurant by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $178.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Bank of America boosted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

