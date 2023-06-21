ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.83.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

