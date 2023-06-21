ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.83.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.