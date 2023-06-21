Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.