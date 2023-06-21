Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.