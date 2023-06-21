Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 50,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 54,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 101.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer. The company's product pipeline includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

