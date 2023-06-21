Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

