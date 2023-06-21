EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

