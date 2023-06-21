Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Stock Price Down 1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.97. 16,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 18,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

