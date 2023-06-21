Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

Several research analysts have commented on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.67.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

