EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in EQT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

