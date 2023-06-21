EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

