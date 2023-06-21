Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $905.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 905 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 919 ($11.76), with a volume of 63929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £464.13 million, a PE ratio of 3,271.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.17.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.