essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.20

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 38480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

essensys Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.90.

About essensys

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

