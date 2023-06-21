ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

TSLA opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

