ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 980 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 232,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $62.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.