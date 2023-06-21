ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,496 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Skillz by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Stock Down 14.5 %

SKLZ stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. Research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Insider Transactions at Skillz

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 157,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,539.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,456,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,155.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,050,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,720. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

