ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 13,323 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SBTX opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

