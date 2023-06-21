ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $11,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 11.1 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

