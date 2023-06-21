ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,793,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $397.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

