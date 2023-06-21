ETF Managers Group LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

