ETF Managers Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Blackbaud by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

