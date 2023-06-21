ETF Managers Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 2.8 %

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.95 million, a PE ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

