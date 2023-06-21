ETF Managers Group LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,371,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.