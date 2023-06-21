ETF Managers Group LLC Has $235,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $3,838,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

