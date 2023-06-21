ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.