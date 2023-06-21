ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 22.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

