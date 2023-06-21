ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

