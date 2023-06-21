ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,420 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

