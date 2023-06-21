ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

