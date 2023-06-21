ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 107,677 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,677 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novavax by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $19,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.